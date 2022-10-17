UFC lightweight Dan Hooker doesn’t agree with the approach in which fighters are calling out Conor McGregor.

Several fighters from different weight divisions have called for a shot against one of the biggest draws in UFC history. Elite talent like Charles Oliveira, Justin Gaethje, Tony Ferguson and Jorge Masvidal have all expressed interest in facing McGregor inside the octagon.

McGregor has gained superstardom since his arrival in the UFC. The Ireland native became a two-division champion and went toe-to-toe with boxing great Floyd Mayweather. He has also made a name for himself in the business world with numerous ventures, including McGregor Fast and Proper No.12 Whiskey.

Dan Hooker Doesn’t Understand How Fighters Are Using Personal Jabs For a Shot Against Conor McGregor

UFC lightweight Justin Gaethje has recently accused ‘the Notorious one’ of taking steroids, while Jorge Masvidal wants to fight him ‘before he overdoses on cocaine’.

During an interview with The All Star’s John Hyon Ko, Hooker shared his thoughts on the ‘disrespectful’ approach by fighters to call out McGregor and how that could be a bad idea.

“I don’t know how these guys are trying to get a fight with McGregor by constantly disrespecting him, or calling him names, or bringing up his family stuff; stuff like that,” Hooker said. “You obviously need to understand that he knows whoever he fights, win or lose, is going to be financially secure for the rest of his days after that.”

“So, why would he want to reward someone who’s saying that he’s not a good family man or constantly berating him and disrespecting him? It doesn’t make much sense to me when some of these guys attack him or question him like that.” [via mmanews.com]

McGregor has been recovering from a leg injury he suffered last July at UFC 264. He has also been shooting scenes for the ‘Road House’ remake with Jake Gyllenhaal. It is currently unknown when McGregor will make his UFC return but the opponent list is not short.

Distant memory. Masterful surgeons and team. Leg is now a lethal weapon. https://t.co/7jj7dlngqd — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) October 4, 2022

Time will tell who will be the man to introduce McGregor back to the octagon. Until then, it seems that there will be more callouts on the way. Hooker recommends that fighters should not resort to insults for a chance at a big payday.

“Are they doing it for attention? Building their brand? Maybe, [McGregor’s] still the biggest name in the sport,” Hooker said. “Obviously, attaching your name to his name is a good business decision. But in terms of actually getting the fight, I don’t think these guys are thinking it that well through.”“You think he’s so easy to manipulate that you’re gonna call him names and he’s going to make a bad decision based off you calling him names?” Hooker said. “If there’s any fighter in the world I feel like can handle criticism, it has to be Conor McGregor.” [via mmanews.com]