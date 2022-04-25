With former UFC lightweight champion, Rafael dos Anjos currently targeting a summer Octagon return, the Brazilian has received an offer of opponent from recent division staple, Dan Hooker – who welcomed a July or August comeback against the ex-champion.

dos Anjos, 2-0 since his move back from welterweight back in November 2019, returned to the lightweight limit against short-notice replacement, Paul Felder in the main event of UFC Vegas 14, landing a clear-cut split decision win over the now-retired Philadelphia native.

Initially slated to feature in the co-main event of UFC 272 back in March against the surging striker, Rafael Fiziev – dos Anjos eventually shared the Octagon at a catchweight limit of 160lbs – defeating another short-notice replacement, compatriot, Renato Moicano over the course of five dominant rounds in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Following the victory, the Niteroi veteran welcomed both a BMF championship outing against Jorge Masvidal, as well as a rescheduling against former two-weight champion, Conor McGregor.

With neither pairing yet to come to fruition, as well as any other fight for the Brazil native, dos Anjos campaigned for a summer comeback on his official Twitter last night – tweeting, “July/Aug… anybody.”

July/Aug…anybody. — Rafael dos Anjos (@RdosAnjosMMA) April 23, 2022

Receiving a reply from New Zealand striker, Dan Hooker, dos Anjos has been offered an Octagon return – with the City Kickboxing mainstay tweeting, “Smash ya face in (man dancing emoji).”

Smash ya face in. 🕺 https://t.co/X4hPmL7jZV — Dan Hangman Hooker (@danthehangman) April 24, 2022

Dan Hooker most recently featured back in March in a return to the featherweight limit at UFC London

Taking umbrage with Hooker’s callout, dos Anjos pointed to the recent form of Dan Hooker, who suffered defeat at the hands of both Islam Makhachev and then Arnold Allen in his featherweight return back in March at UFC London.

“I’m coming off 2 wins and you (are coming off) 2 losses, gotta be kidding me (man face palm emoji),” Rafael dos Anjos tweeted.

I’m coming of 2 win and you 2 losses, gotta be kidding me 🤦🏻‍♂️ — Rafael dos Anjos (@RdosAnjosMMA) April 24, 2022

A former undisputed lightweight champion, dos Anjos clinched the title in the main event of UFC 185 in March 2015, defeating Anthony Pettis with a unanimous decision win, before returning in December of that to stop two-time opponent, Donald Cerrone with a first round knockout win in his sole successful title defense.

For the latest MMA News, Rumors and Interviews follow LowKickMMA on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram.