Streaking UFC featherweight contender, Arnold Allen continues his run through the division — this time taking out division returner, Dan Hooker with a blitzing opening round TKO victory in the co-main event of UFC London.

Allen, a native of Ipswitch, entered his high-profile co-headliner against Hooker in the midst of a eight-fight winning run in the promotion, and currently holds the #7 rank in the division.

Striking with City Kickboxing staple, Hooker from the onset and throughout the round, Allen wobbled and almost dropped the Kiwi with a slew of winging hooks in a close, in-fight exchange, with Hooker actually clipping and nearly felling Allen as well.

However, regaining his composure and finding range once more, Allen wobbled Hooker with a one-two combination, and then a high-kick, forcing the New Zealander back to the fence with more pressure, before a slew of elbows on Hooker’s guard was enough to earn Allen his ninth consecutive UFC victory.

Below, catch the highlights from Arnold Allen’s blistering victory over Dan Hooker at UFC London

