Dan Hooker Mocks Max Rohskopf For Quitting UFC Vegas 3 Fight

Spread the word!













While many sympathized with Max Rohskopf for wanting out of his fight with Austin Hubbard, Dan Hooker decided to mock him.

Rohskopf stepped in on five days’ notice to take on Hubbard at UFC Vegas 3 last night. However, the formerly unbeaten lightweight was outclassed by Hubbard and following the second round, asked his coach Robert Drysdale to call an end to the fight.

Inside the corner of Max Rohskopf before the fight is called off at #UFCVegas3 pic.twitter.com/hZrfnaMObt — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) June 20, 2020

Despite repeated requests, Drysdale refused to listen to Rohskopf and was even prepared to let him continue fighting in the third round. However, Rohskopf didn’t get off his stool as the fight was eventually called off with Hubbard getting the TKO victory.

Hooker Not Impressed By Rohskopf

While he defended his actions, Drysdale has since received plenty of criticism as the debate of when a corner should stop a fight was reignited.

As for Rohskopf, UFC president Dana White notably defended his decision to call an end to the fight. Others like lightweight contender Hooker, however, believe Rohskopf showed he wasn’t a real fighter.

“How do you get into the UFC without realising you’re made of marshmallows? 😂”

How do you get into the UFC without realising you're made of marshmallows? 😂 @seanshelby https://t.co/I9pEqBcU7i — Dan Hangman Hooker (@danthehangman) June 21, 2020

Hooker’s comments naturally didn’t go down well, especially going by just the fan responses alone. And with his fight against Dustin Poirier coming up next week, it looks like many will now be hoping “The Diamond” gets the job done.

What do you make of Hooker’s comment?