Dan Hooker calls for June fight with UFC foe Renato Moicano: ‘Son, I’ve dedicated my life to the smoke’

Perennial lightweight contender, Dan Hooker has called for a June return to the Octagon later this year, welcoming the chance to stand opposite Brazilian favorite, Renato Moicano in his comeback to the UFC – warning the latter that he’s ready for all comers in his return.

Hooker, the current number ten ranked lightweight contender, has been sidelined since her featured at UFC 290 during International Fight Week back in July of last year, landing a close, come-from-behind decision win over Jalin Turner in a surefire Fight of the Year contender.

The victory came as New Zealand striker, Hooker’s second consecutively, with a prior win over Peruvian grappler, Claudio Puelles via a nasty body kick KO win returning the Kiwi to the winner’s enclosure following a two-fight losing skid.

And as for Moicano, the surging challenger is also himself in the midst of a two-fight winning spree, turned in a decision win over lightweight knockout kingpin, Drew Dober earlier this month – returning to the Octagon for the first time in two years following a submission win over Hooker’s compatriot, Brad Riddell.

Dan Hooker calls for June fight with Renato Moicano

Responding to a recent jibe from Moicano, Hooker warned the Brazilian that he’s more than ready to share the Octagon with him next – weighing up a potential showdown soon as June in his return to the UFC.



“Yeah I saw it today, I clicked on it – I called out (Renato) Moicano,” Dan Hooker told Sky Sports during a recent interview. “I just said, that’s gonna be a good fight and I’ve been a fan – he’s made a fan of me – not from his fights, laying on top of Drew Dober for three rounds doesn’t get me as a fan.”

“…He goes, ‘You don’t want the smoke,’” Dan Hooker explained. “I’m like, ‘Son, I’ve dedicated my life to the smoke.’ I said, of course we can fight, and we can fight in June, Moicano, me and you can get it down in June. How about that, brother?”

