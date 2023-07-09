After an insane battle with Jalin Turner at UFC 290, Dan Hooker has now revealed the true extent of the damage he suffered, and clarified if he did truly “break his arm”.

After the split-decision victory, ‘The Hangman’ was interviewed by Joe Rogan inside the octagon. Hooker made for quite a sight, as his hair was stained red from all the blood spilled during the fight. “He’s (Jalin Turner) a tough kid,” Hooker chuckled. “Scrappy… I wanted my hair pink (with blood) from the fight and I got it.”

Rogan would ask Dan Hooker if he broke his arm during the fight and the fighter grinned and said: “Just a scratch, but, we’ll have to see.” This would prompt Hooker and Rogan to begin laughing, and later on ‘The Hangman’ would indeed go to the hospital where x-rays would show he broke his wrist during the insane battle.

Dan Hooker shows an x-ray of his broken wrist, and a picture of him and Jalin Turner in the hospital together

Later on that night, Hooker would tweet a photo of the x-ray of his broken wrist. An injury that is not the end of the world, but, definitely will keep him sidelined for a while and impact his daily life for quite some time.

At the post-fight press conference, Dana White himself would reveal that Hooker broke his wrist in the second round of the fight. Dan Hooker’s spirits seemed to be high though, as ‘The Hangman’ would later on post a picture of him and Jalin Turner side-by-side in the hospital.

While the pair would not end up winning the “Fight of The Night” bonus, Hooker would, in fact, receive 20% of Jalin Turner’s fight purse due to ‘The Tarantula’ missing weight leading into the fight.

What’s next for Dan Hooker after that bloody battle at UFC 290?