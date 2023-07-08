Dan Hooker scored a split decision victory on Saturday night in an incredible three-round war with Jalin Turner at UFC 290.

The opening round was reminiscent of a chess match with each fighter taking their time, keeping their distance, and plotting their next few moves in advance. Turner appeared as the faster fighter, landing multiple combinations in response to Hooker’s repeated kicks to the legs, body, and head.

While the opening round was relatively close, the second round saw all hell break loose beginning with a lightning-fast head kick from Turner that landed clean on Hooker. Smelling blood in the water, Turner moved in and unloaded a flurry of strikes, but Hooker was able to endure the onslaught and eventually turn the tables. Hooker somehow recovered from the brutal blow and stormed back, pushing Turner to the fence, and unloading a series of strikes that sent Turner to the canvas. Hooker jumped on Turner’s back and managed to lock in a rear-naked choke, but Turner was saved by the bell.

The third round saw Turner attempt to mount a comeback, but his gas tank was clearly depleted. Hooker pushed the pace and scored his first takedown of the fight. Hooker maintained top position for the majority of the round. With mere seconds remaining, Turner was able to muster the strength to get back to his feet, but by then there was no time left to mount any offense.

Official Result: Dan Hooker def. Jalin Turner via split decision (28-29, 29-28, 29-28)

Check Out Highlights from Jalin Turner vs. Dan Hooker at UFC 290 Below:

What a crazy second round between Jalin Turner and Dan Hooker pic.twitter.com/ihzY8F8p8e — Takedown Defense (@ChillemThreebo) July 9, 2023

Dan Hooker and Jalin Turner went to WAR!



Dan Hooker wins via split decision! #UFC290 pic.twitter.com/DAqCXhPPZD — Combat Sports Today 📰 (@CSTodayNews) July 9, 2023

How the hell did Dan Hooker eat that? pic.twitter.com/76NSpfnPEB — MMA Mania (@mmamania) July 9, 2023

DAN HOOKER IS BACK. 🤯🇳🇿



"The Hangman" s’impose par décision partagée après 15 minutes de combat intense !! #UFC290



pic.twitter.com/swvuNz4cqV — La Sueur (@LaSueur_off) July 9, 2023

What a war! Dan Hooker 🇳🇿 def. Jalin Turner 🇺🇸 via split decision after 3 bloody rounds. ( 2x 29-28 For Hooker, 1x 29-28 for Turner )#UFC290 #UFC pic.twitter.com/iZkRKpVtcu — The Champ 🏆 (@shadowxwulfik) July 9, 2023

“Just a scratch”



Dan Hooker is a savage pic.twitter.com/1Rj0Gvt60t — Bussin' With The Boys (@BussinWTB) July 9, 2023