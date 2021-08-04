Former UFC welterweight title challenger and colour-commentator, Dan Hardy has claimed that he’s “most interested” in a proposed caged Muay Thai clash with veteran kickboxer, John Wayne Parr under the ONE Championship banner — but stressed that he had numerous options on the table.



Nottingham native, Hardy was granted his release upon request from the promotion recently, after he explained how the UFC would no longer be interested in booking him opposite fellow veterans like Donald Cerrone, Nick Diaz, or one-time foe, Carlos Condit. Following confirmation of his release, Hardy is not free to field offers for other interested promotions.



The 39-year-old has been linked to a potential move to Chatri Sityodtong‘s Singapore-based banner, ONE Championship, having claimed that a caged Muay Thai matchup with Queensland veteran, Parr — and according to him, both men have a verbal agreement to meet, with terms with ONE Championship all that is needed to bring the bout into reality.



“A comment was made the other day by John Wayne Parr saying he’d be keen to fight me if I was to step into hte ONE (Championship) circle,” Hardy told MMA Junkie. “That is the fight that makes sense. I’ve got a lot respect for John Wayne Parr. He’s a dangerous Muay Thai fighter who, I’m stepping into his rule set, but with my gloves. So I think we’ll have a lot of fun, and it’s an ideal first fight back for me because I can focus on the striking arts, then maybe move on to a different rule set after — maybe MMA or kickboxing.“



“It’s agreed between John (Wayne Parr) and I, but we need to come to an agreement with ONE Championship,” Hardy explained. “There are a couple of options on the table elsewhere, but that’s the one I’m most interested in right now.“

The veteran former title challenger has yet to compete professionally since a homecoming UFC Fight Night Nottingham outing opposite Amir Sadollah back in September of 2012. Hardy would score a unanimous decision victory over the Brooklyn native.



The former two-weight Cage Warriors champion holds a professional record of 25-10 — which includes a résumé littered with wins over the likes of Daniel Weichel, Akihiro Gono, Rory Markham, Marcus Davis, Mike Swick, and Duane Ludwig to name a few.

45-year-old veteran striker, Parr last featured professionally under the ONE Championship banner back in April of this year at ONE on TNT 3 where he suffered a second round high-kick knockout defeat to decorated Dutch kickboxer, Nieky Holzken.



Boasting a 99-34-1 professional record kickboxing competition, the storied Australian has bested the likes of common-foe, Ludwig, Cosmo Alexandre, Mike Zambidis, Dmitry Valent, Yodsanklai Fairtex, Jordan Tai, UFC lightweight contender, Brad Riddell, and Marco Pique.