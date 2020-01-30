Dan Hardy Expects Motivated And Dangerous Leon Edwards At UFC London

Spread the word!













Former UFC fighter turned commentator Dan Hardy has been talking up the UFC London main event between Leon Edwards and Tyron Woodley. The one-time welterweight title challenger believes the winner of this bout on March 16 will be next in line for 170lb champion Kamaru Usman, speaking to MMA Junkie, he said.

“Absolutely – I don’t see how not, especially if it’s Leon, because he’s been poised for this opportunity for a long time.”

British contender Edwards revealed he has a title shot built into his new contract, however he must get by the dangerous Woodley in London first. It won’t be easy, and Hardy pointed that fact out, citing the former champions demolition job on fellow Brit Darren Till. The pair met at UFC 228 in September 2018. Woodley scored a second round submission win after dropping his opponent and landing some nasty ground and pound before sinking in a choke.

“Tyron Woodley’s a very dangerous fighter,” Hardy said. “He’s got that piston of a right hand. He’s got a hell of a wrestling game. We saw him run through Darren Till.”

Whilst obviously not the primary focus, Hardy believes ‘Rocky’ will take some motivation in bettering the achievements of Till. The two have shared a low-key rivalry and the chance get one over on ‘The Gorilla’, beat a former champion and earn a title shot will bring the best out of Edwards.

“I think there’s an advantage for Leon to get this win over Tyron because Darren Till didn’t – because there’s been that animosity between him and Till before,” he said. “I just think there’s a lot to be gained for this for Leon, and I think that’s a motivating factor for him. Leon motivated is dangerous, and I’m excited for him.”

Will Leon ‘Rocky’ Edwards earn a welterweight title shot by beating Tyron ‘The Chosen One’ Woodley at UFC London?