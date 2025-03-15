Da’Mon Blackshear Mounts Impressive Comeback, Submits Cody Gibson via Kimura – UFC Vegas 104 Highlights
Da’Mon Blackshear weathered an early storm from Cody Gibson and secured a second-round submission victory via kimura at UFC Vegas 104.
Gibson largely dominated the first half of the opening round, overwhelming Blackshear with pressure and a slew of strikes. However, it was Blackshear who ended the round in a dominant position and opened up a cut on Gibson.
Much of the second round was spent on the mat with Blackshear gaining top control and quickly moving into side control. Opening up Gibson with some nasty elbows, ‘Da Monster’ was able to grab ahold of Gibson’s right arm and chinch in a kimura, forcing ‘The Renegade’ to make a choice — tap or snap.
Gibson made the wise decision, tapping out and handing Blackshear his fourth win inside the Octagon.
Official Result: Da’Mon Blackshear def. Cody Gibson via submission (kimura) at 4:09 of Round 2.