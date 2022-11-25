10-1 kickboxer Dakota Ditcheva picks up first round knockout at PFL 10

Dakota Ditcheva remains undefeated with first round KO victory at PFL 10

The Professional Fighters League returns to us tonight, November 25, 2022, for PFL 10, headlined by a championship trilogy bout as two-time women’s lightweight champion Kayla Harrison (15-0) faces no. 1 ranked Larrisa Pacheco (18-4) in the main event of the evening.

Co-headlining the event is also a lightweight championship bout, this one coming in the men’s division between Brendan Loughnane (25-4) and Bubba Jenkins (19-5).

Our second fight of the night on the preliminary card came in the women’s flyweight division between former kickboxer Dakota Ditcheva and Katherine Corogenes.

Both women entered this bout undefeated, Ditcheva boasting a 6-0 record, while Corogenes came in with a record of 3-0.

It was evident early on who the superior striker was, as Ditcheva found her range early and dominated the clinch.

Late in round one Ditcheva caught Corogenes with a vicious knee and followed it up with an equally as vicious right hand that KO’d her on the spot.

‘Dangerous’ Dakota Ditcheva is now 7-0 as a professional mixed martial artist following a successful 4-0 run as an amateur. This became her sixth knockout victory as a professional, the fifth of which coming in the opening round, and she’s now 2-0 inside the PFL cage.

Prior to beginning her career in MMA, Ditcheva went 10-1 as a professional kickboxer, becoming a three-time world champion.

