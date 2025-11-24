Undefeated PFL Star Dakota Ditcheva Faces Bellator Kickboxing Champ Denise Kielholtz in Dubai

ByTimothy Wheaton
Undefeated PFL Star Dakota Ditcheva Faces Bellator Kickboxing Champ Denise Kielholtz in Dubai

The Professional Fighters League announced an addition to its February 7 card at Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai, bringing undefeated women’s flyweight “Dangerous” Dakota Ditcheva into a matchup against Dutch striking specialist “Miss Dynamite” Denise Kielholtz. The bout positions itself within a championship-caliber card that features two title fights at the promotion’s continuation of its Middle Eastern expansion.

Dakota Ditcheva vs. Denise Kielholtz

Ditcheva, ranked 15-0, will make her Dubai debut following her three-round performance against Sumiko Inaba in July 2025 at PFL Cape Town. During that bout in South Africa, Ditcheva demonstrated the striking ability her Muay Thai background provides, landing punches, kicks, knees, and elbows throughout the decision victory. Notably, she sustained a broken hand during the fight yet continued competing. The Manchester-based fighter won the 2023 PFL Europe Tournament and claimed the 2024 PFL World Tournament title. Her record includes 13 finishes across 15 professional fights.

Kielholtz brings a decorated kickboxing pedigree to the contest. The 36-year-old holds a professional MMA record of 8-5 and previously served as Bellator Kickboxing World Champion. Her striking arsenal stems from years training in Amsterdam, complemented by black belt credentials in Judo. The Bellator veteran, however, makes her official PFL debut in this matchup. Her last MMA competition occurred in November 2023 when she defeated Sumiko Inaba via unanimous decision at Bellator 301, the same opponent Ditcheva faced earlier this year.

READ MORE:  PFL Enters New Era With Massive 2026 Global Expansion
Fighter of the Year – LowKick MMA 2024 Awards - Dakota Ditcheva

The card’s headline features Usman Nurmagomedov defending his PFL Lightweight World Championship against England’s Alfie Davis in a five-round bout. Nurmagomedov, representing Team Khabib, maintains an undefeated record of 20-0 with one no contest. His path to the title defense included back-to-back victories over Paul Hughes, with both fights taking place in Dubai. Their October 2025 rematch saw Nurmagomedov earn a unanimous decision, continuing the pattern established at their January 2025 meeting.

Davis earned his championship opportunity by winning the 2025 PFL Lightweight World Tournament in August. The 33-year-old secured the title and $500,000 prize by defeating Gadzhi Rabadanov via unanimous decision in the finals at Charlotte. His tournament run included victories over Clay Collard and Brent Primus. Davis utilizes a karate-based fighting style that incorporates strikes from multiple angles, including spinning elbows and axe kicks.

READ MORE:  PFL Enters New Era With Massive 2026 Global Expansion

The co-main event features an inaugural PFL Welterweight World Championship between two undefeated competitors. Ramazan Kuramagomedov, carrying a 13-0 record, served as the final Bellator Welterweight Champion before Bellator’s closure in 2025. He captured that title in June 2024 with a victory over Jason Jackson. Facing him stands Shamil Musaev, holding a 20-0-1 record. Musaev secured the 2024 PFL Welterweight World Tournament championship with a third-round knockout of Magomed Umalatov in November 2024. The Russian earned tournament victory following earlier wins against Logan Storley and Murad Ramazanov.

Dakota Ditcheva vs. Taila Santos PFL 2024

The event operates under partnership coordination between PFL, Dubai Sports Council, and Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism. Coca-Cola Arena maintains capacity for 17,000 attendees and has hosted PFL events since January 2025. PFL CEO John Martin stated the promotion aims to establish this card as the largest event the promotion has staged in Dubai to date.

READ MORE:  PFL Enters New Era With Massive 2026 Global Expansion
READ MORE:  PFL Enters New Era With Massive 2026 Global Expansion

Timothy Wheaton is a combat sports writer who covers MMA, Kickboxing, and Muay Thai. He has been a dedicated follower of these sports for decades. Tim has covered the UFC, GLORY, PFL, Bellator, and more, in person at live events as an on camera personality.

Tim also works with a host of other media outlets such as Calf Kick Sports, DAZN, Sportskeeda MMA, Combat Press, Fighters Only, MMA Sucka, Vecht Sport Info, MMA News, and Beyond Kickboxing. Tim is the authority on kickboxing and an MMA journalist who has covered K-1, PRIDE FC, UFC, GLORY Kickboxing, PFL, ONE Championship, and plenty more.

Latest Posts

Latest Posts