Undefeated PFL Star Dakota Ditcheva Faces Bellator Kickboxing Champ Denise Kielholtz in Dubai

The Professional Fighters League announced an addition to its February 7 card at Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai, bringing undefeated women’s flyweight “Dangerous” Dakota Ditcheva into a matchup against Dutch striking specialist “Miss Dynamite” Denise Kielholtz. The bout positions itself within a championship-caliber card that features two title fights at the promotion’s continuation of its Middle Eastern expansion.

Dakota Ditcheva vs. Denise Kielholtz

Ditcheva, ranked 15-0, will make her Dubai debut following her three-round performance against Sumiko Inaba in July 2025 at PFL Cape Town. During that bout in South Africa, Ditcheva demonstrated the striking ability her Muay Thai background provides, landing punches, kicks, knees, and elbows throughout the decision victory. Notably, she sustained a broken hand during the fight yet continued competing. The Manchester-based fighter won the 2023 PFL Europe Tournament and claimed the 2024 PFL World Tournament title. Her record includes 13 finishes across 15 professional fights.

Kielholtz brings a decorated kickboxing pedigree to the contest. The 36-year-old holds a professional MMA record of 8-5 and previously served as Bellator Kickboxing World Champion. Her striking arsenal stems from years training in Amsterdam, complemented by black belt credentials in Judo. The Bellator veteran, however, makes her official PFL debut in this matchup. Her last MMA competition occurred in November 2023 when she defeated Sumiko Inaba via unanimous decision at Bellator 301, the same opponent Ditcheva faced earlier this year.

The card’s headline features Usman Nurmagomedov defending his PFL Lightweight World Championship against England’s Alfie Davis in a five-round bout. Nurmagomedov, representing Team Khabib, maintains an undefeated record of 20-0 with one no contest. His path to the title defense included back-to-back victories over Paul Hughes, with both fights taking place in Dubai. Their October 2025 rematch saw Nurmagomedov earn a unanimous decision, continuing the pattern established at their January 2025 meeting.

Davis earned his championship opportunity by winning the 2025 PFL Lightweight World Tournament in August. The 33-year-old secured the title and $500,000 prize by defeating Gadzhi Rabadanov via unanimous decision in the finals at Charlotte. His tournament run included victories over Clay Collard and Brent Primus. Davis utilizes a karate-based fighting style that incorporates strikes from multiple angles, including spinning elbows and axe kicks.

The co-main event features an inaugural PFL Welterweight World Championship between two undefeated competitors. Ramazan Kuramagomedov, carrying a 13-0 record, served as the final Bellator Welterweight Champion before Bellator’s closure in 2025. He captured that title in June 2024 with a victory over Jason Jackson. Facing him stands Shamil Musaev, holding a 20-0-1 record. Musaev secured the 2024 PFL Welterweight World Tournament championship with a third-round knockout of Magomed Umalatov in November 2024. The Russian earned tournament victory following earlier wins against Logan Storley and Murad Ramazanov.

The event operates under partnership coordination between PFL, Dubai Sports Council, and Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism. Coca-Cola Arena maintains capacity for 17,000 attendees and has hosted PFL events since January 2025. PFL CEO John Martin stated the promotion aims to establish this card as the largest event the promotion has staged in Dubai to date.​