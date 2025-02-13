PFL Star Dakota Ditcheva Offers Empowering Support to Tatiana Suarez Following UFC 312 Loss
Breakout PFL fighter Dakota Ditcheva offered some words of encouragement to Tatiana Suarez after the UFC star suffered her first career loss.
After starting her career with a perfect 10-0 record, Suarez was favored to leave UFC 312 with championship gold wrapped around her waist. Unfortunately, it wasn’t meant to be. Through five rounds, reigning strawweight queen Zhang Weili stifled Suarez’s wrestle-heavy attack and secured a decisive decision victory over the Covina, California native in the evening’s co-main event.
Days later, Suarez would finally break her silence. She released a statement on social media addressing the devastating defeat as well as offering fans a glimpse at the nasty knee injury she suffered early on in her title fight against Zhang.
Dakota Ditcheva believes ‘more greatness’ is to come in tatiana Suarez’s MMA career
Suarez’s comments on Instagram received a flood of support from fighters and fans alike, including 2024 PFL flyweight champion Dakota Ditcheva.
“Born for this. Just another chapter in your book. More greatness to come,” Ditcheva wrote before ending her message with a heart emoji.
Also offering support to Suarez was her fiancée and reigning Bellator bantamweight champion Patchy Mix, who was in her corner at UFC 312.
“Your work ethic and determination is admirable! Your loyalty to helping teammates and uplifting the ones around you to be better is inspiring,” Mix wrote on Instagram. “You do this by being a leader at all times even when no one’s looking. Circumstances limited you from showing how great you are, but we all know what you’re capable of. Saturday wasn’t our night but once you’re healthy no doubt you will rise again.”
“The motto remains the same ‘what will be your legacy’ and this will be something we can tell both our children and Miara one day. You are beautiful strong resilient and I am so proud of you @tatianasuarezufc!!! we all are. I promise this will make you stronger and a much more dangerous competitor”