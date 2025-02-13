PFL Star Dakota Ditcheva Offers Empowering Support to Tatiana Suarez Following UFC 312 Loss

Breakout PFL fighter Dakota Ditcheva offered some words of encouragement to Tatiana Suarez after the UFC star suffered her first career loss.

After starting her career with a perfect 10-0 record, Suarez was favored to leave UFC 312 with championship gold wrapped around her waist. Unfortunately, it wasn’t meant to be. Through five rounds, reigning strawweight queen Zhang Weili stifled Suarez’s wrestle-heavy attack and secured a decisive decision victory over the Covina, California native in the evening’s co-main event.

Days later, Suarez would finally break her silence. She released a statement on social media addressing the devastating defeat as well as offering fans a glimpse at the nasty knee injury she suffered early on in her title fight against Zhang.

Dakota Ditcheva believes ‘more greatness’ is to come in tatiana Suarez’s MMA career

Suarez’s comments on Instagram received a flood of support from fighters and fans alike, including 2024 PFL flyweight champion Dakota Ditcheva.

“Born for this. Just another chapter in your book. More greatness to come,” Ditcheva wrote before ending her message with a heart emoji.

Also offering support to Suarez was her fiancée and reigning Bellator bantamweight champion Patchy Mix, who was in her corner at UFC 312.