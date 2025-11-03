Daisy Ridley to Lead Biopic About British ICU Nurse and MMA Fighter “Killa Bee”

Daisy Ridley, known for her role as Rey in the Star Wars sequel trilogy, is set to star in “Killa Bee,” a drama based on the life of Bryony Tyrell, a critical care nurse and mixed martial artist from Southampton, England. The announcement was made on November 3, 2025, ahead of the American Film Market.

Daisy Ridley cast as Killa Bee

Tyrell, who holds a master’s degree in nursing and a degree in molecular biology, has spent years juggling demands of hospital work with professional MMA competition. Working in the intensive care unit at an NHS hospital by day, she trains and fights at night, building a record of four wins and six losses with one draw across promotions including Cage Warriors and Bellator. Her professional experience spans from her debut in 2013 through her most recent competition in May 2023.

The 52-kilogram strawweight fighter began her combat sports journey at university with kickboxing before earning a black belt and progressing into multiple martial arts disciplines including kung fu, muay Thai, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling. Her training regimen evolved from focusing on a variety of techniques to specializing in the hybrid approach required by MMA, according to coverage of her career. Tyrell previously competed under mentorship from Rosi Sexton, a former UFC athlete and MMA pioneer in the United Kingdom.

Ridley expressed enthusiasm about the project in a statement: “Bryony’s story is one of extraordinary courage and resilience. I was deeply moved by her emotional and empowering journey. I can’t wait to bring her spirit to the screen.” The production team emphasized that Tyrell remains actively involved in the film’s development, consulting on the script alongside director and longtime friend Kenton Oxley.

Screenwriter Ruth Sewell penned the script, which explores Tyrell’s dual life and her navigation of caregiving responsibilities with professional athletic pursuits. According to producers Lucinda Thakrar, Mark Vennis, and Michael Foster, the scripting process involved ongoing dialogue with Tyrell’s family to maintain emotional accuracy and creative integrity throughout the project.

Kenton Oxley, who previously directed the 2022 film “Farah,” returns as director. The production is a collaboration between Knockout Productions, Picture Perfect, and Moviehouse Entertainment, with Capture handling worldwide sales distribution at the American Film Market. Filming is scheduled to commence in the second quarter of 2026.

Tyrell expressed her reaction to the announcement on Instagram, stating: “I am so honoured and overwhelmed by this! I can’t believe it’s real!”

Tyrell’s background in extreme sports extends beyond combat training. She has engaged in skydiving and base jumping activities, an experience she has described as contributing to her comfort with physical risk and high-pressure environments. Her professional identity straddles the gap between the compassion required in critical care nursing and the intensity demanded in competitive fighting, presenting the thematic tension that the film aims to explore.