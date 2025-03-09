Czech Sensation Daniel Ligocki Continues Streak with Second First-Round Finish in Two Weeks at Oktagon 68

ByTimothy Wheaton
Czech athlete Daniel Ligocki has once again showcased his impressive skills in the MMA world with a remarkable victory at Oktagon 68. On March 8, 2025, Ligocki defeated Erik Lorenz via submission, via a Brabo Choke, in the first round. This win marks his second victory in just two weeks, following his previous first-round TKO of Dominic Schober at Oktagon 67 on February 22, 2025.

Czech athlete Daniel Ligocki Continues Quick Wins

Ligocki’s career has been highlighted by his ability to secure quick finishes. He stands at an impressive 6’4″ and competes in the middleweight division. His recent performances have solidified his position as a rising star in the MMA scene. With four first-round finishes under his belt, Ligocki is demonstrating a formidable combination of speed and power that opponents struggle to counter.

Whether it is with a submission or TKO, Ligocki is in a rush and wants to put on a show for the fans. Daniel Ligocki faced Erik Lorenz at Oktagon 68, securing a submission victory. The event took place at the Hanns-Martin-Schleyer-Halle in Stuttgart, Germany, on March 8, 2025. The venue is known for hosting sports events, and the atmosphere was electric with fans eager for MMA action.

Daniel Ligocki expressed gratitude to his team and mentioned that he took the fight on short notice. He also highlighted the support he received from his coaches and the Czech community.

Before Oktagon 68, Ligocki competed at Oktagon 67, where he defeated Dominic Schober via TKO in the first round. This fight took place on February 22, 2025, at the Werk Arena in Třinec, Czech Republic.

Daniel Ligocki, of the Czech Republic, expressed his desire to return to the Octagon as soon as possible, ideally in May. Ligocki’s ambition and eagerness to face new challenges are traits that have endeared him to fans and set him apart as a fighter to watch in the future.

