Cynthia Calvillo Blasts Ex-Teammate Paige VanZant: She’s Not A Good Fighter

Spread the word!













Paige VanZant finally has a fight. She’ll be taking on Amanda Ribas at the upcoming UFC Brasilia event in March.

It will be the final fight on her current UFC deal before VanZant tests free agency. VanZant had previously been called out several times by Maycee Barber, but opted to decline the young contender’s numerous callouts due to their brash nature. Instead, VanZant made an Instagram post demanding a fight from the UFC, tagging several female combatants in the post.

One of those combatants was none other than VanZant’s former teammate, Cynthia Calvillo. Calvillo actually responded to VanZant’s post, but apparently kept having her comments deleted by VanZant.

“Normally when it comes to Paige, I feel like I just roll my eyes because it’s like whatever,” Calvillo told MMA Fighting. “I know her, I know who she is, I know what she’s all about. We actually lived together for a little bit. I know her very, very well. For me, I personally do not care. I don’t care what she does.

“We’re on two different paths when it comes to fighting but she did put me in that list of fighters. I know she was just trying to take a jab at Maycee [Barber] what I did not like myself is that she had a lot of fighters that she tagged reply to her post and she would reply to them and acknowledge them. If I would reply to it, she would just delete it and I was like why are you doing that? It’s really annoying.”

Instagram: paigevanzant

In the end, Calvillo isn’t too worried about VanZant, who she says isn’t even a good fighter.

“For me, I really don’t care. I just don’t think that she’s a good fighter. I really don’t respect her too much as a real martial artist. I don’t hate on anyone for how they want to become successful and what she wants to do or how she wants to get it done, all on her, nothing against me, but if she starts including me and putting my name in her mouth?” Calvillo said.

“We’re on two different paths. I want to be a world champion. I want to be the best. She’s not in my concern in any kind of way. I don’t feel like me beating her would mean anything but I did [find it] bothersome with her calling me out and just deleting my replies. I feel like that’s more disrespectful. She would say it’s a respectable call out but yet delete replies. It was a lot of bullcrap.”

What do you think about Calvillo’s comments towards VanZant?