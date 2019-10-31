Paige VanZant Demands Fight From UFC, Continues To Deny Maycee Barber

Spread the word!













Paige VanZant is anxious to get back into the Octagon, and she’s ready to fight anybody – except Maycee Barber. Barber has been trying to land a fight with VanZant for quite some time now, but given the trash talk approach Barber has taken, VanZant has no interest in giving “The Future” what she wants.

Taking to Instagram, VanZant called for the UFC to book her a fight with anyone in the strawweight of flyweight division, “Hey UFC, all of these fighters agreed to fight me, I accept all of them. I am healthy and ready to fight!”

VanZant also listed out several fighters that she’s interested in fighting; such as Miranda Granger, Antonina Shevchenko, Emily Whitmire, Andrea Lee, Montana De La Rosa, Lauren Mueller, Shana Dobson, Veronica Macedo, Alexa Grasso, Diana Belbiţă, Karolina Kowalkiewicz, Wu Yanan, Angela Hill, Poliana Botelho, Molly McCann, Jodie Esquibel, and Nadia Kassem.

“PVZ” hasn’t fought since January when she bested Rachael Ostovich via submission. She has been relatively inactive over the past several years due to a mixture of injuries and out-of-competition obligations such as a stint on “Dancing with the Stars.” It will be interesting to see who VanZant fights upon her return, which will be the final fight on her UFC contract.

What do you think about VanZant continuing to ignore Barber’s callout? Do you think the two should fight?