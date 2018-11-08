Cyborg Will Make Amanda Nunes Pay For Delaying Superfight

Arguably the biggest fight in women’s mixed martial arts (MMA) history is set for next month (Sat. December 29, 2018).

UFC women’s featherweight champion Cris Cyborg will defend her title against 135-pound champion Amanda Nunes. The superfight has been in the works for the past several months. However, Cyborg isn’t happy with how long the fight took to make.

Initially, Nunes called Cyborg out for a superfight with her fellow countrywoman. But once Cyborg asked for the fight to go down at UFC 228, Nunes said she needed more time to prepare. Now, the fight will happen at UFC 232 form Las Vegas.

Cyborg told media members recently, during UFC 230 fight week, she doesn’t have an issue with Nunes. She’s simply upset with how long Nunes made her wait for the fight (via MMA Junkie):

“I don’t have any problem (with Amanda),” Cyborg said. “I just accept the fight with her after I fight Holly Holm and she asks for nine months for training for this fight. “I think when you call someone out you have to be ready. You don’t have to need nine months to be ready.”

Nunes has the opportunity to make history by becoming the first female dual weight champion in history. Also, she’d be the first woman to have ever won a title in different weight classes in the UFC. That won’t be an easy task, however, as Cyborg vows to make Nunes pay for delaying their fight: