Next up, we have a heavyweight matchup between Jairzinho Rozenstruik and Curtis Blaydes.

Rozenstruik is coming off a fantastic knock out over Augusto Sakai. The only two losses of his career are from Francis Ngannu and Ciryl Gane. On the other side, Curtis Blaydes is coming off a devastating KO loss on behalf of a Derrick Lewis uppercut.

Round 1: The two big heavyweights start off in the middle. Rozenstruik hits a clean combo to start it off. Blaydes is trying to establish his jab early. Blaydes shoots and trips Rozenstruik off the cage. He works in side control and lands a few short elbows. Rozenstruik hits a few elbows of his own off the bottom. Blaydes lands a few knees to Rozenstruik side. Blaydes gets a few right hands in and takes Rozenstruik back. Blaydes hits 3 rights in a row. Rozenstruik gets back up against the cage by controlling Blaydes wrist. Blaydes continues to switch stances and work leg kicks. Rozenstruik hits a few body strikes with a left and a right. Blaydes continues to work off his jab from both stances. Rozenstruik tries closing the distance, but is struggling to reach Blaydes with a powerful punch.

Round 2: The two fighters start in the middle again. Rozenstruik hits a left-right combo on Blaydes. Blaydes continues to work the jab. Boos rain down as the two eye each other up in the middle of the octagon. Blaydes lands a leg kick and rozenstruik answers back with a left. Blaydes hit a left straight that gets Rozenstruik attention a bit. There is a mutual respect from the two fighters as they are tentative to push too fast in fear of getting caught. Rozenstruik lands a huge flying knee with a left hand behind it. Blaydes scores a takedown to retaliate and passes into half guard. Blaydes hits Rozenstruik with a few body shots while his forearm is driven into Rozenstruik’s neck. Blaydes finishes the round in half guard. Blaydes eye is swollen completely shut from the knee.

Round 3: The third round starts off with another stalemate of mutual respect. Both fighters are working their jab. Blaydes from southpaw Rozenstruik from an orthodox stance. Blaydes hits a nice counter left hook after Rozenstruik tried a right hook and missed. Blaydes continues to work the leg kick and scores another takedown. Blaydes is working landing strikes from the full guard of Rozenstruik. Rozenstruik had a quick second to get up, but didn’t take advantage. Blaydes advances to half guard. Blaydes then lands a few short left elbows on the side of Rozenstruik’s head. Blaydes has over 5 minutes of control time with 1 minute left to go in the round. Blaydes continues to work in the half guard and the horn sounds.

Official Result: Curtis Blaydes def. Jairzinho Rozenstruik via unanimous decision (30-27 X3)