A massive heavyweight pairing is set to headline a UFC Fight Night event on November 28. Surging wrestling talent, Curtis ‘Razor’ Blaydes, and fan-favourite knockout artist, Derrick ‘The Black Beast’ Lewis are scheduled to take main event honours at an event with a location yet to be decided.

Streaking Juco national champion, Blaydes last featured in the main event of UFC Fight Night Vegas in June – taking a unanimous decision victory over former Bellator MMA best, Alexander ‘Drago’ Volkov. The win marked Blaydes’ fourth consecutive heavyweight triumph.

One-time title tilter, Lewis managed his third straight victory – also in a Las Vegas main event on August 8th. – in a second-round knockout win over veteran, Ezekiel choke expert, Aleksei Oleinik. ESPN reporter, Brett Okamoto was first to report the news of the heavyweight headliner.

Elevation Fight Team mainstay, Blaydes has had a tremendous 2020 so far inside the Octagon. Also taking headlining honours, the Illinois native met with former UFC heavyweight titleholder, Junior ‘Cigano’ dos Santos – stopping the Brazilian striker with a second-round knockout.

In prior Octagon triumphs, Blaydes managed to dispatch Shamil Abdurakhimov at UFC 242 in Abu Dhabi, UAE last September. Utilising smothering wrestling, Blaydes finished Abdurakhimov with a second-round barrage from the top. Kicking off his winning run, the 29-year-old took a unanimous judging win over Justin Willis.

Charismatic knockout artist, Lewis managed to make Octagon history in his aforenoted stoppage of Oleinik. The second round stoppage via strikes made Lewis the most prolific knockout finisher in division history – his eleventh knockout win under the promotion’s banner.

Following a loss to common opposition, dos Santos – Lewis rebounded to the winner’s enclosure with wins over former WSOF heavyweight gold holder, Blagoy Ivanov in November. In his second consecutive win, Lewis dispatched division newcomer, Ilir Lafiti in February, in another close decision triumph.

Who takes this massive heavyweight meeting?