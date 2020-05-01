Curtis Blaydes Rips Female MMA Stars For Focusing On Being Sexy

Spread the word!













Curtis Blaydes has gone after female MMA fighters who he says are more interested in being sexy than developing their skill set.

Blaydes referenced Paige VanZant and Rachael Ostovich as examples when he discussed the topic with fans online.

“So you telling me Paige Vanzant and Rachel Osto-whatever actually deserve time remain on the UFC’s roster for their ‘athletic achievements’ and their not just on cards for their sex appeal? Cause if I’m wrong about that then I guess the whole premise of my original statement is wrong and I apologize but if you’re a legit fan of MMA you couldn’t possibly believe the two females I mentioned are on the roster for anything other than the fact the look good in bikinis.”

A fan asked Blaydes his opinion on Pearl Gonzalez and he didn’t hold back. The 29-year-old said she is “not a very good fighter” who gets by on her looks.

“Yeah I know of Pearl she’s another one who’s not a very good fighter but stays relevant cause she’s constantly posting bikini training pics, her skills are exactly what they were 5 years ago a brawler with terrible footwork and decent grappling. Too many females in the athletic industry are getting by on being sexy not actually being good at their craft.”

Gonzalez wasn’t happy with the comments from Blaydes and fired back seemingly taking shots at his speech impediment, she said.

“A fighter complaining how my looks keep me relevant and that my skills haven’t improved. The fact you are today years old and still can’t speak a full sentence blows my mind.”

Speaking on Facebook Blaydes addressed his comments and stood by them, he wrote.

“I’m a girl dad so lemme make this clear I’m not against female athletes getting publicity and media push and love from fans when it’s deserved and earned thru legitimate hard work and grinding.

“My issue is why do so many female athletes complain and gripe about being overly sexualized by fans/media but then at the same time many of them are profiting off said sexualization thru media endorsements, high profile placement on fight cards, and overall popularity which leads to many other financial opportunities?

“I don’t hate hustling either like if that’s how a female wants to pay her bills thru her body which is what many strippers do and i have no problem with either hustle but you can’t live life that way and expect to garner the same type of respect and love that real grinders get,” he added.

“You can’t have your cake and your ice cream pick one, either you’re gonna hustle and make money off your athletic achievements and skill set or you’re gonna hustle and sell bikini pics and forfeit that respect hard work and sweat brings….this is an open table discussion just wanna hear y’all’s honest opinions.”

Is Curtis Blaydes right? Do some female MMA fighters get by on their looks?