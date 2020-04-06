PHOTO | Paige VanZant Poses Nude With Her Husband Austin Vanderford

Spread the word!













Paige VanZant and her husband Austin Vanderford have taken up an unusual hobby during lockdown. The couple have been posing for “artistic” nude photos and posting them online.

Popular flyweight VanZant has been a standout in the UFC’s women’s divisions for quite some time. While Vanderford is making a name for himself as a potential prospect in Bellator’s middleweight division.

During the lockdown, they have posted various “artistic” nude phots, which begun with them training naked together in their garage. In recent times the couple have decided to branch out posting nude photos in pretty much every part of their house you can think of. You can see them all on VanZants Instagram account. Last night the pair posted their most risqué photos to date. See them below.

VanZant hasn’t fought since beating Rachael Ostovich by submission in January 2019. A pre-existing arm injury was made worse during the fight and has kept her out ever since. Multiple comeback attempts have been made but VanZant has suffered setbacks with the injury which has resulted in extra surgeries.

After over a year of injury troubles she announced last month that she is ready and raring to go again after the cast on her arm was removed, she said.

“CAST IS OFF 100%!!!! LET’S FREAKING GO!!!! Training is in full effect (in my garage with my husband) lol First thing first, let’s heal the world, after that I’m coming to fight. 👊🏻”

