Curtis Blaydes Reacts To UFC Beijing TKO Loss

Curtis Blaydes has responded to his devastating loss to someone who he knows quite well.

As seen in the headliner of UFC Beijing, Francis Ngannou TKO’d Blaydes in 44 seconds in the first round of this heavyweight slugfest. The fight went down today (November 24, 2018) at Cadillac Arena in Beijing, China. UFC’s streaming service, UFC Fight Pass, aired the entire show.

This was a rematch between the two stars. Prior to this show, Blaydes had won four straight since losing his UFC debut to Ngannou in April 2016. He beat Daniel Omielańczuk at UFC 213 by decision, Alexey Oleynik at UFC 217 by TKO, Mark Hunt by decision at UFC 221 and TKO’d Alistair Overeem at the UFC 225 pay-per-view event.

Coming into this fight, Blaydes thought that he should be next in line for the heavyweight title. Obviously, that won’t be happening in the near future.

Despite the fact that he initially protested the result, he made no excuses afterward. The prospect took to his official Twitter account after the fight where he offered the following statement:

“Took one on the chin tonight, I will be back with the same confidence #sometimesyourthenail #minorsetback #tooyoungtostopnow.”

