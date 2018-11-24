Francis N’Gannou vs. Curtis Blaydes Full Fight Video Highlights

Following two discouraging losses, the pressure was on former title contender Francis N’Gannou when he met Curtis Blaydes in the main event of today’s (Sat., November 24, 2018) UFC Fight Night 141 from Cadillac Arena in Beijing, China.

‘The Predator’ silenced his many doubters, and he did so rather quickly. Rushing ‘Razor’ with an early first-round onslaught, N’Gannou battered the formerly surging heavyweight with several huge blows. Referee Marc Goddard stepped in to stop the bout only 44 seconds after it had begun.

Blaydes protested the call, but it appeared to be a good stoppage. The victory was an absolutely pivotal one. ‘The Predator’ had dropped two straight to Stipe Miocic and Derrick Lewis and was on the cusp of falling out of contention. Now he’s back in a big way thanks to his dominant stoppage of Blaydes.

Watch it here: