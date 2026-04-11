Epic Send-Off: Cub Swanson KOs Nate Landwehr to Close Out Career – UFC 327 Highlights

Cub Swanson delivered a vintage performance in his final Octagon appearance against Nate Landwehr at UFC 327.

Swanson picked Landwehr apart from the opening bell, landing shots at will and securing a takedown that tied him for the second most in featherweight history. But it wouldn’t be Swanson’s wrestling that would get the job done. Instead, it was a perfectly timed right hand that planted Landwehr on the mat.

As Landwehr attempted to get up, Swanson uncorked another shot that appeared to put Landwehr’s lights out. That prompted referee Herb Dean to step in and call for the stoppage in round one.

Official Result: Cub Swanson def. Nate Landwehr via KO (strikes) at 4:06 of Round 1.

With the victory, Swanson rides off into the sunset with an overall record of 31-14, with 16 of those victories coming under the UFC banner.

Check Out Highlights From Cub Swanson vs. Nate Landwehr at UFC 327:

CUB SWANSON WINS HIS FINAL FIGHT IN THE OCTAGON



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THE PERFECT ENDING 🙌

@CubSwanson leaves no doubt as he finds the TKO finish in RD1!



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Cub Swanson takes off his UFC gloves for the final time ❤️



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