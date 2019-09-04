Cris Cyborg Will Receive Immediate Title Shot Upon Bellator Arrival

Spread the word!













Bellator made a massive announcement on Tuesday announcing Cris Cyborg had signed with the promotion. The former UFC featherweight champion had only been a free agent for a little over a month before reuniting with Scott Coker.

Now, according to Bellator president in Scott Coker, Cyborg will receive an immediate title shot in her first fight.

“(Cyborg) definitely deserves it,” Coker told MMA Junkie.

Something that was intriguing for Cris Cyborg, and why Bellator made sense is the fact they could keep her active. They have shown a willingness to invest in the 145-pound division. Coker also expects the Brazilian to fight numerous times a year.

“She was fighting once a year,” he said. “That’s what she’s complaining about. We can definitely put her into the cage, I want to say, two or three times a year.”

Something else Scott Coker thinks is better for Cris Cyborg in Bellator is they actually have a division. Rather than just signing girls to fight her or bringing up bantamweights, she will actually be fighting legitimate featherweights in the Viacom-owned promotion.

“We’re going to keep her much more active. And two, they’re not in the 145-pound weight class business, and we are,” he said. “So to me, it’s something I think that we’ve been growing this weight class for the last two, three years, and Cyborg is a great addition to it.

“She will have girls in her weight class to fight, whereas in the UFC, I think it was like, let’s see who we can sign to fight her for a one-off. Or make people move up to fight her from a different weight class. But the commitment was never to start a 145-pound weight class – it was always somebody just to fight her. I think that’s the difference. We’ll do this one right.”

Who do you think will win the fight between Cris Cyborg and Julia Budd when they fight?