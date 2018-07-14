Cris Cyborg vs. Amanda Nunes Early Betting Odds Released

The early betting odds for the potential fight between Cris Cyborg and Amanda Nunes have been released.

Earlier this week, both fighters got fans talking after they teased this super fight happening but the only problem with it was due to the fact that they had two different dates listed.

In case you missed it, Cyborg recently took to her official Twitter account to call out Nunes for a fight at the upcoming UFC 228 pay-per-view (PPV) event as she is itching to get back into the cage while Nunes said that she has agreed to sign a bout contract to make the fight happen but the only issue is the fact that she wants to wait a bit longer in order to make it happen as she wants the fight to go down at the UFC 232 pay-per-view event.

The UFC 228 pay-per-view event is set to take place on Saturday, September 8, 2018 in Dallas, Texas at the American Airlines Center while the UFC 232 PPV event is slated to go down on December 29th in Las Vegas, Nevada at the T-Mobile Arena.

According to odds released by online bookmaker Bovada, Cyborg (-300) opened as a massive 3-to-1 betting favorite over Nunes (+230).

Cyborg (20-1, 1 NC) is widely regarded as the best female fighter in the world with her only loss of her pro-MMA career thus far came back in 2005 when she made her professional debut and is coming off a big win over Yana Kunitskaya to retain her UFC women’s featherweight strap in March via the first-round TKO.

On the flip side, Nunes (16-4) is fresh off a successful women’s bantamweight title defense over Raquel Pennington in May which was her seventh in a row to go along with her list of wins over some of the biggest names in the sport including Ronda Rousey, Miesha Tate, and Valentina Shevchenko. If she is able to win this fight then it would mark the fact that she would become just the third fighter in UFC history to be a champion in two weight classes at the same time, which would no doubt be pretty impressive.

As of this writing, the UFC has yet to make this fight official but let’s hope that they can come to an agreement shortly and finally book it already.