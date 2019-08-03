Cris Cyborg Apologizes To Dana White For Controversial Video, White Responds

Spread the word!













Earlier this week, former UFC star Cris Cyborg released a video of her backstage confrontation with UFC President Dana White.

The pair came face-to-face after her UFC 240 victory over Felicia Spencer last week. Cyborg told White to stop lying and saying she is afraid to rematch Amanda Nunes. Yesterday (Fri. August 2, 2019) Cyborg took the video down and offered an apology online to White for some questionable editing.

“Hey guys, I know that many people saw the video of my confrontation with Dana White after UFC 240 that was posted on my official YouTube channel, Twitter account and Instagram account. I want to let everyone know that the video was edited by my Production Team to make it appear as though Dana told me “and listen whenever you hear me saying stuff, I’m not saying …the truth.”

“Dana did not say that to me, and the subtitles in the video were incorrect. As you can see from the unedited video, Dana actually said “and listen, whenever you hear me saying stuff, I’m not saying negative things about you.” Dana and I have had many disagreements during my career in the UFC, and I have been adamant about standing up for myself in situations where I feel my character and statements have been misrepresented and used against me.

“But I also take pride in being an honest person and a true professional. I take full responsibility for the actions that resulted in the edited video being posted on my social media accounts. We were wrong, and I have addressed this issue with my Production Team so that it doesn’t ever happen again in the future. ​

“Finally, I want to apologize to Dana White for posting the video. Even though we will continue to disagree about numerous issues, I will always stand up for doing what is right.”

Shortly before offering the apology White had revealed in an interview that the UFC is “out of the Cyborg business” and will release her of her contract. It has yet to be reported whether or not that move has been made official. White responded on Instagram to Cyborg’s apology, thanking her.

“Thank you, Cris”

What do you make of Cyborg’s apology to White, and the UFC boss’ response?