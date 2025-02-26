Cris Cyborg’s next professional boxing match officially announced

MMA legend Cris Cyborg has revealed that she will return to the world of professional boxing once again on Monday, March 3.

As we know, Cris Cyborg is easily one of the most influential women in the history of mixed martial arts. She has won a world title wherever she’s gone and now, she’s balancing MMA with professional boxing – continuing to prove to the masses why, even at the age of 39, she’s still one of the top female athletes in the sport.

In recent years, Cris Cyborg has made it known that she wants to test herself more in boxing. Last year, she went 2-0, taking her overall record to 4-0. Now, as she gets closer to her 40th birthday, she’s gearing up for a venture over to Colombia in what seems to be a short notice contest.

She’ll be locking horns with Karen Fernandes in a super middleweight encounter, with the fight being scheduled for four rounds. Also, yes, you read that correctly, it’ll take place less than a week from today.

Boxing is such a Global sport.



I love how it’s already given me the opportunities to travel.



Brazil, USA, UK and now Colombia



Don’t miss the Fight Week Vblogs @watchOFTV pic.twitter.com/ZYyXJQvWGz — CrisCyborg.Com (@criscyborg) February 26, 2025

“I am excited to return to the boxing ring with an international fight in Colombia 3.3.25. Don’t miss any of the BTS action from fight week with @onlyfans.”

The great thing about Cris Cyborg is that she’s always chasing greatness. She doesn’t want to settle – she wants to go out there and prove herself time and time again. Sure, we may not see her compete in a UFC cage ever again, but she doesn’t need to do that in order for the world to recognize her as the icon that she is.

Based on what Cyborg is saying, it doesn’t appear as if she’s planning on hanging up her gloves anytime soon, which I a source of great comfort for fans across the globe.