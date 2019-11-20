Cris Cyborg Poses Topless In New Photoshoot (Photo)

Spread the word!













Former UFC women’s featherweight champion and newly-signed Bellator MMA star Cris Cyborg recently took part in a photoshoot.

In the photoshoot, Cyborg took some rather revealing photos that were shared by one of her friends on social media. She posted the photo, along with a touching tribute to Cyborg, on her Instagram. Check it out here.

“@criscyborg, you are so beautiful. From the old days of Brazil until now you have never changed. You are my authentic and genuine friend that inspires me.

I love you and am so happy for you. Being respected in your new organization has already opened new doors and you have never been afraid of change. You have always invited change and life’s most difficult challenges.

“You are my champion and I will always have a beautiful place in my heart for you. Women worldwide love and support you. You inspire us with courage to pass through our fears. I will be there with you at your @bellatormma debuted in Jan to love and support you in this next chapter of life!”

Cyborg recently signed a lucrative multi-fight deal with Bellator MMA and is expected to challenge Julia Budd for the promotion’s featherweight title in her debut. The show goes down on January 25 from The Forum in Inglewood, California.

What do you think about Cyborg’s new photoshoot?