Cris Cyborg Denies Dana White’s Claims She Was Offered Amanda Nunes Rematch

Former UFC women’s featherweight champion Cris Cyborg called out Dana White after he claimed to have offered her a rematch with Amanda Nunes.

Cyborg lost her featherweight title to Nunes at UFC 232 last December and has been calling for a rematch since. However, it never came to fruition, with Nunes defending her bantamweight title against Holly Holm at UFC 239 next. Cyborg, meanwhile, will face Felicia Spencer at UFC 240 in what is notably the last fight on her current deal.

However, White recently claimed a rematch was offered to the Brazilian and that she turned it down:

“What she [Nunes] really wants is a rematch with Cyborg,” White said in a UFC 239 preview. “I said that the other night and Cyborg goes crazy, whatever. You know, we offered that fight and Cyborg turned it down. I don’t blame her for turning it down. I’m not saying anything negative about her.”

Cyborg caught wind of the video and took to social media to react with her own video:

“This is No. 1 bullshit,” Cyborg said. “UFC never gonna give me the rematch if I don’t sign a new deal. This is No. 1 bullshit.

“If we are suppose to be business partners and building trust so that we can work towards a new deal let’s stop the lies,” she added in the tweet caption.

If we are suppose to be business partners and building trust so that we can work towards a new deal Let’s stop the lies. @danawhite @paradigmsm #CyborgNation @ufc @espnmma @Amanda_Leoa pic.twitter.com/u9B2BOKXwO — Cris Cyborg on Youtube (@criscyborg) June 28, 2019

Cyborg has notably said she’s interested in testing free agency once her deal is up. If her friction with White continues, it’s hard to see her remaining with the promotion.

Do you think the UFC really offered a rematch to Cyborg? Or do you believe Cyborg?