Cris Cyborg Plans To Test Free Agency Market After UFC Deal Is Up

Cris Cyborg plans on testing the free agency market after her current UFC deal expires.

The former UFC women’s featherweight champion is approaching the final fight on her contract. She’ll co-main event UFC 240 on pay-per-view (PPV) from Edmonton, Alberta, Canada on July 27 against Felicia Spencer. Speaking on “The Ariel Helwani MMA Show” today (Mon. June 10, 2019), Cyborg said she wants to test the market to see how much other promotions value her services (via ESPN):

“I want to see other promoters, see how much value I have,” Justino said. “I think it’s cool to see that before you can hear anything [about] that you don’t have value. Let’s see. Let’s see what another promoter has to say.”

Cyborg is likely motivated by her strained relationship with UFC brass. Most notably her rocky relationship with UFC President Dana White. At the UFC 238 post-fight press conference this past weekend, White said he’s unsure if Cyborg wants to rematch Amanda Nunes, who knocked her out in under a minute this past December.

However, Cyborg has been extremely vocal about her desire to rematch Nunes immediately:

“Funny, I was at home and watching the press conference and I cannot believe Dana White said that,” Justino said.

