Cris Cyborg wants Kayla Harrison in the UFC to settle the score, asks Dana White for a fight

Amid continued displeasure with their booking, a host of PFL and Bellator MMA stars have called for their release from the promotions — with Cris Cyborg the latest in a long-list of fighters to weigh up their future, with the Brazilian urging UFC boss Dana White to broker a fight between her and Kayla Harrison.

Cyborg, a former undisputed UFC, Invicta FC, and Strikeforce MMA featherweight champion, retains the Bellator MMA crown and made her PFL debut back in October — winning a super fight championship in a unanimous decision win over Brazilian counterpart, Larissa Pacheco.

As for Harrison, the former two-time PFL lightweight tournament winner, made her sophomore Octagon outing at UFC 307 back in October, earning her second promotional win in a unanimous decision win of her own over Ketlen Vieira –following a prior rear-naked choke win over former bantamweight champion, Holly Holm in their UFC 300 clash earlier this annum.

Cris Cyborg weighs up potential fight with Kayla Harrison in UFC return

And amid discourse from the likes of Patchy Mix, Octagon alum, Corey Anderson, and even featherweight kingpin, Patricio Pitbull — with the latter even going as far as to weigh up a UFC move, his compatriot, Cyborg has welcomed the chance to settle the score with Harrison in a return to the Dana White-led promotion.

“I still want to settle things with @KaylaH, @danawhite,” Cris Cyborg posted on her official X account.

Most recently competing in the Octagon back in 2019, Cyborg exited the promotion off the back of a unanimous decision win over former title challenger, the now-retired, Felicia Spencer.

Winning featherweight gold at UFC 214, Cyborg would best Tonya Evinger, before beating common-foe, Holm, as well as Yana Santos during her promotional tenure.