Report – ‘Prolific criminal’ who burgled UFC star Conor McGregor’s Dublin pub attacked in Irish prison

Charlie Darcy, described as a “prolific criminal” has reportedly been the subject of an attack in Dublin’s Mountjoy Prison in Phibsborough, with the man in question involved in a burglary at UFC star, Conor McGregor’s public house, The Marble Arch.

Darcy, 34, of John’s Lane West, who has been described as a “prolific criminal”, was arrested after he and another male were spotted at the Drimnagh premises, attempting to force a cash register under the pub door, after a member of An Garda Siochana had spotted the premises’ shutter had been forced open, with the pub’s alarm sounding.

The 34-year-old, who has reportedly over 43 previous convictions, including a charge of attempted murder, was sentenced to four-and-a-half years in prison, served at Mountjoy Prison in the capital.

Darcy, who was remanded on bail, was also involved in the theft of a pizza delivery driver’s vehicle along with two others on the South Circular Road, with the former carrying a bag containing “a realistic looking imitation firearm”, with “masks and gloves” also recovered.

Convicted of both crimes, Darcy was handed a three year prison term for the burglary at the Marble Arch pub in Drimnagh, and a further two year sentence for the possession of an imitation fireman, with both terms running consecutively – with the final six months suspended by Judge Orla Crowe.

Conor McGregor’s pub attacker subject of ambush at Mountjoy Prison

And as per a report this evening from Irish Sun crime editor, Stephen Breen, Darcy was the victim of an attack inside Mountjoy Prison in Phisborough.

“BREAKING – Prolific criminal who was jailed for a burglary at Conor McGregor’s pub has been attacked inside Mountjoy Prison,” Breen posted on X. “Charlie Darcy was treated in hospital and is now being held on a protection landing at the jail. Story to follow.”

For the above-mentioned, McGregor, the mixed martial arts fighter is scheduled to make his return to the sport next month in the main event of UFC 303 in Las Vegas, taking on Michael Chandler. Conor McGregor has yet to make his return since fracturing his leg in a 2021 stoppage defeat.