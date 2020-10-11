Cory Sandhagen thinks it would be cruel if the UFC opted to give him a title shot over Aljamain Sterling but nonetheless it’s an opportunity he would jump at. ‘The Sandman’ propelled him into the title picture with his highlight-reel spinning heel kick knockout win over long-time contender Marlon Moraes last night.

Speaking to media members at the UFC Fight Island 5 post-fight press conference Sandhagen admitted he would take a shot a bantamweight king, Petr Yan if offered despite the fact he thinks it would be harsh on Sterling who quickly beat him last time out.

“I would feel really bad if they did me and Yan and did that to Sterling,” Sandhagen said. “That said, it’s a dog-eat-dog sport, so if they give me that shot, I’m taking that shot. But I think it should be Sterling and Yan.”

The 28-year-old insists he will stay ready even if Yan is booked to face Sterling next in case either man falls out. A bout against the Russian gives him chance to win UFC gold, while a rematch against ‘Aljo’ presents a chance at redemption.

“When that gets booked, honestly, I’ve been doing that for a year or two now,” Sandhagen said. “Where it’s like this is a big fight coming up, I don’t have a fight coming up, I’m going to keep my weight low and I’m going to stay ready. I’ve been doing that in camp. I’ve been doing it almost the whole time I’ve been in the UFC.

“I’m definitely going to do that of course now, because I think that I’m probably the No. 1 guy if one of those guys gets hurt.”

In his post-fight interview with Dan Hardy, Sandhagen called for fights with former bantamweight champion TJ Dillashaw and ex-lightweight titleholder Frankie Edgar but he doesn’t really have a preference between the two.

“Whichever one’s going to get me closer,” Sandhagen said. “I don’t really know how the mind of the UFC matchmakers works 100 percent. I just know win fights, get good finishes and they’ll give you good fights.

“It makes no difference to me. I only said those two names, because they’re the only two in my head that have an argument [for a title shot] and so just one of those two.” (Transcribed by MMA Fighting)

