Former interim UFC bantamweight title challenger, Cory Sandhagen is set to return from an almost year away from the sport – with reports detailing how the Colorado native is currently targeted to headline a UFC Fight Night event on September 17. against the surging #9 ranked contender, Song Yadong.

As per an initial report from EuroSport reporter, Marcel Dorff, Cory Sandhagen, who co-headlined UFC 267 last October in Abu Dhabi, UAE – is currently targeted to headline a UFC Fight Night event on September 17. against Song Yadong – who has landed victories in each of his last three Octagon outings.

Featuring on ‘Fight Island’ in October, Sandhagen replaced former opponent and current undisputed champion, Aljamain Sterling against Petr Yan – suffering a unanimous decision loss to the Dudinka native over the course of five rounds.

As for Yadong, the Chinese upstart managed to land the most high-profile victory of his UFC tenure so far back in March at UFC Vegas 50 – stopping common-opponent, Marlon Moraes with a blistering first round knockout.

Prior to his loss against Yan, Sandhagen found himself on the wrong end of a close, back-and-forth split decision defeat against former two-time bantamweight best, T.J. Dillashaw in July.

Seeing his two–fight run of consecutive knockout victories halted, the highly-touted, Cory Sandhagen had stopped the aforenoted, Moraes with a thunderous second round spinning wheel kick in October 2020 on ‘Fight Island’.

Scoring another highlight-reel finish, Sandhagen handed former undisputed lightweight titleholder, Frankie Edgar a 28-second flying knee knockout defeat back in February of last year. Sandhagen also holds a judging win over recently minted ONE Championship bantamweight best, John Lineker.

8-1-1 from 10 professional walks, Yadong added the now-retired, Moraes to a run of victories over both Julio Arce, and Kyler Philips.

The 24-year-old uber-prospect also managed to land himself a hugely-close, decision win over the surging, Marlon Vera at UFC Fight Night Jacksonville in May 2020.