Song Yadong scored the biggest win of his career at UFC Vegas 50.

The Chinese youngster started fast against Marlon Moraes dropping his man in the opening seconds of the fight.

Moraes started to work his way into the bout but it seemed to be a matter of time before he got cracked again.

Yadong landed a picture-perfect right uppercut that closed the show inside the first round.

Check out the highlights.

Jordan Ellis
A lifelong fight fan from Liverpool, England who has been covering mixed martial arts (MMA) and boxing for several years. Follow @JordanEllisUK on Twitter for all the latest fight news, views, interviews and live event coverage.

