Cory Sandhagen isn’t looking past his upcoming fight with former bantamweight champion TJ Dillashaw later this month, but he’s more than willing to fight another top contender with a win in his next fight.

Sandhagen spoke in an exclusive interview with LowKickMMA’s James Lynch and gave an analysis of where he sees himself in the UFC bantamweight title picture. While a title shot would be preferred, he wouldn’t mind a fight with Rob Font following his dominant unanimous decision win over Cody Garbrandt at UFC Vegas 27.

“I’d be open to a Rob Font fight, but a dream possibility would be a fight for the title after this,” Sandhagen said. “He looked great against [Cody Garbrandt] and I was really happy for him. He had a breakout performance and I know how hard it is to have that breakout fight.”

“I have no problem fighting another top guy after this to make my name value even greater. We’ll see what the UFC says and in the meantime, I need to make sure I’m the best possible athlete and fighter I can be.”

Sandhagen has been on a roll since his devastating loss to Aljamain Sterling at UFC 250. He is coming off of back-to-back knockout wins over former UFC title challengers Marlon Moraes and Frankie Edgar leading up to his fight with Dillashaw.

After a two-year hiatus from the sport, Dillashaw will make his long-awaited return to competition as he hopes to make his way back open to the title. Dillashaw was issued a suspension from USADA for testing positive for EPO following his loss to Henry Cejudo for the UFC flyweight title in January 2019.

A fight between Font and Sandhagen would be extremely entertaining, as both are very diverse strikers and have a plethora of viral finishes on their feet. Sterling is expected to make his first title defense in a rematch with former champion Petr Yan later this year, although no formal announcement has been made.

