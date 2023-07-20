Cory Sandhagen will now face Rob Font after both of their opponents pulled out for the pairs upcoming fights.

Cory Sandhagen was scheduled to face Umar Nurmagomedov on August 5 in the main event of a fight night. However, the latter has been forced out from the contest after suffering a shoulder injury during a training session. It did not take long for them to find a replacement, enlisting the help of Font to fill in for the 27-year-old Dagestani.

This was only made possible however, after Font’s original opponent, Song Yadong, pulled out from their August 19 fight at UFC 292. Nothing has been made public regarding Yadong’s injury and when he is expected to make a full return.

Cory Sandhagen Vs. Rob Font set for main event fight

In a story which was first reported by ESPN on Thursday, and further confirmed by MMAJunkie, Sandhagen and Font will fight one another in the main event slot on August 5. The event will be held in Nashville, Tennessee and the clash will be contested at a 140lb catchweight. The card will also feature a clash between former champion, Jessica Andrade and the undefeated Tatiana Suarez. The rest of the undercard will host a cast of experienced veterans and young up-and-comers such Dustin Jacoby, Ovince St. Preux, Billy Quarantillo and Jake Hadley.

Sandhagen will be searching for his third successive victory, defeating Yadong and Marlon Vera, after dropping two back-to-back losses in competitive and highly entertaining clashes with Petr Yan and T.J. Dillashaw.

As for Font, he will look to build off his first round stoppage victory over the surging Adrian Yanez in April. While he dropped two decisive losses to Vera and Jose Aldo before that, Font has also captured victories over Cody Garbrandt, Marlon Moraes and Sergio Pettis.

