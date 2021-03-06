It’s starting to look like top bantamweight contender, Cory Sandhagen, will be the man to welcome TJ Dillashaw back to the Octagon.

Dillashaw hasn’t fought since falling short in his flyweight title bid in January 2019.

The former 135lb king was knocked out by Henry Cejudo inside one minute over two years ago.

Since then, Dillashaw has served a two-year drug suspension stemming from a positive test for EPO following his fight against ‘Triple C

During a recent interview with ESPN’s Brett Okamoto, UFC President Dana White revealed that he is working on a number one contender fight for Dillashaw, he said.

“We’re working on something for TJ right now that would line him up. The winner of that fight would fight for the title next.”

Sandhagen seemed the clear choice considering the fact he is in terrific form. The 28-year-old has scored back-to-back highlight-reel knockouts against former title challenger Marlon Moraes and former lightweight king Frankie Edgar.

During the UFC weigh-in show, Sandhagen confirmed that he was the man being lined up to fight Dillashaw, he said.

“Yes, if I am allowed to say it. The fight has been brought up to me and hopefully we will be fighting pretty soon. I hope this is the case. I definitely think I am the guy right now and I almost feel like T.J. should be really grateful to be fighting for a No. 1 contender spot after his suspension.

“I am glad that it’s me and I am really excited for that fight and looking forward to it,” Sandhagen added. (Transcribed by MMA Mania)

Do you want to see Cory Sandhagen vs. TJ Dillashaw?