Recently retired former UFC heavyweight and light heavyweight titleholder, Daniel ‘DC’ Cormier has given his thoughts on how a potential ‘superfight’ between recent opponent, Stipe Miocic, and two-time foe, Jon ‘Bones’ Jones would play out – having spent a considerable amount of Octagon time with the pair of strikers.

Cormier, who announced his decision to hang up his gloves recently after a gold-laden career, has twice clashed with light heavyweight rival, Jones – dropping a unanimous decision to the Albuquerque based look-see-do fighter, and an eventual ‘No Contest’ result after a head-kick knockout. When tasked with Miocic, Cormier became a two-weight world champion in the first meeting, before dropping a knockout and judging loss, respectively over a rematch and subsequent rubber-match.

With the knowledge of both men’s skill sets over a combined five matchups, Cormier gave his thoughts on how a potential heavyweight pairing between Miocic and Jones would play out – given the fact the latter seems to be finally gearing up for a move a division higher, after vacating 205-pound gold.

Speaking with Ariel Helwani on his ESPN show, DC & Helwani – Cormier explained how Jones wouldn’t have sufficient power to knockout Miocic – but told how the Cleveland favourite could render Jones unconscious.

“(Jon) Jones won’t knock him out,” Cormier explained. “Jones won’t punch him and put him to sleep. It doesn’t matter what he weighs, he does not have that punching power. He doesn’t hit very hard. (He) kicks hard, but he doesn’t punch very hard.“

“(Stipe Miocic) knows that if he goes and fights Jones – which would be very competitive, [a] very good fight – it would be either him knocking Jones out, or it would be a decision. Because Jones won’t knock him out.” (H/T Bloody Elbow)

While a matchup between Miocic and Jones is somewhat unlikely for the latter’s divisional bow, an interesting clash between the two may occur down the line. In order for that fight to materialise, it seems Miocic will have to get by one-time title challenger and former opponent, Francis Ngannou again, who’s won his last four via devastating first-round knockout.

For Jones, the 33-year-old has been tentatively floated amongst recent rumblings of a surprising return of former heavyweight champion, Brock Lesnar. The one-time gold holder recently became a free agent – failing to agree terms on a new deal with professional wrestling organisation, WWE.

Lesnar is now eligible to field offers from other wrestling promotions, as well as the UFC – with head-honcho, Dana White explaining how Lesnar would offer a good “introduction” to heavyweight for Jones, and how he’d be willing to make the fight if both parties were interested.