Former UFC heavyweight and light heavyweight champion, Daniel ‘DC’ Cormier has tried his hand at matchmaking after his recent retirement. The veteran wrestling ace has suggested a welterweight pairing between perennial contender in every sense of the word, Leon ‘Rocky’ Edwards, and the potentially returning, Nick Diaz.



News began circulating over the last forty-eight hours of elder Diaz brother, Nick’s targeted return to the UFC – following an extended five-year hiatus away from active-competition. Recently embarking on a fourteen-week regiment, Diaz also tested a weight cut to the welterweight limit for the first-time in five-years – and currently walks around in the region of 165-pounds and 175-pounds. Diaz’s return is currently targeted for early 2021.



Somewhat the forgotten force at welterweight, Birmingham all-rounder, Edwards is yet to feature in the Octagon since his UFC Fight Night San Antonio headliner against former lightweight titleholder, Rafael dos Anjos in July of last year – in a relatively comfortable decision win.



Edwards was scheduled to headline UFC Fight Night London in March opposite former division champion, Tyron Woodley until the entire event was shelved amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. In his place, this time in Las Vegas at the UFC APEX facility stepped Gilbert Burns who would go on to takeout Woodley and secure his status as number-one contender to Kamaru Usman’s throne.



Speaking with ESPN MMA reporter, Ariel Helwani this afternoon on their show, DC & Helwani – Cormier made his argument as to why Edwards should link up with Diaz if the Stockton favourite makes a surprising Octagon return.



“Put Nick Diaz in there with Leon ‘Rocky’ Edwards,” Cormier replied. “This would be a great fight, and if he, if Nick Diaz can stop the run of Leon, of ‘Rocky’, maybe Nick Diaz gets that title shot. I think that’s the fight (to make). Don’t do ‘Rocky’ like that. Let him get a big-time fight.“

When debating potential opponents for Nick Diaz's return, @arielhelwani and @dc_mma couldn't have been further apart.



While Edwards is constantly rapping on the door of the welterweight throne – it seems he’s in need of one more, statement victory before he solidifies his status as undeniable top-contender. In terms of a big-name opponent, Edwards is somewhat limited. Arch-rival Jorge Masvidal is likely to find himself occupied in January, with the promotion working on a deal for him to rematch Nate Diaz for the BMF belt at UFC 247.



Edwards would also offer us a decent gauge as to where Nick Diaz is at in this stage of his recent stop-start career – following his winless run of three fights, after his UFC 183 ‘No Contest’ against Anderson Silva at 185-pounds.