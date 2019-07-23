Corey Anderson Mocks Jon Jones’ Battery Charge, Says He Deserves Grammy For Acting Skills

Spread the word!













UFC light heavyweight contender Corey Anderson is the latest fighter to mock Jon Jones after the latter’s recent battery charges.

Jones was charged with battery after an alleged incident that took place in a New Mexico strip club with a waitress. Jones would deny the allegations on social media, but given his past, it’s not easy for many in the combat sport world to take his word.

Welterweight contender and former roommate of Jones, Colby Covington notably mocked Jones’ tweet denying the allegations afterwards. And Anderson, who has had his own back-and-forth interactions with “Bones” recently, seems to be the latest fighter not to take his word:

“So last week it was his past like he was a changed man,” Anderson tweeted. “This morning we see he’s still the same ol ‘Can’t get right’…from pregnant woman to strippers. @JonnyBones deserves a Grammy for his acting skills, cuz he selling the media that changed man roll like Denzel. #ufc#phony”

So last week it was his past like he was a changed man. This morning we see he's still the same ol 'Can't get right'…from pregnant woman to strippers. @JonnyBones deserves a Grammy for his acting skills, cuz he selling the media that changed man roll like Denzel. #ufc #phony https://t.co/8eetgJE81Y pic.twitter.com/k9rilACdna — Corey Anderson UFC (@CoreyA_MMA) July 22, 2019

The current UFC light heavyweight champion notably took aim at Anderson for bringing up his controversial past and promised to expose him if they met in the Octagon next.

According to ESPN’s Ariel Helwani, Anderson seems to be in the running to be his next challenger. Provided these new legal issues are cleared for Jones, it’s possible this fight takes place in December.

What do you make of Anderson’s comments? Do you want to see him face Jones next?