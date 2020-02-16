Corey Anderson Issues Statement After KO Loss To Jan Blachowicz

Spread the word!













Corey Anderson had his quest for a shot at the 205-pound championship set back last night (Sat. February 15, 2020) in the UFC Rio Rancho main event.

Anderson was knocked out in one round by Jan Blachowicz on a beautiful overhand shot. The loss ended Anderson’s impressive win streak and allowed Blachowicz to call out a cageside UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones. Now, Blachowicz has made a solid case for the next crack at the 205-pound throne, while Anderson will need to get back to the drawing board.

Hours after the loss, Anderson has taken to his official Instagram page to release a statement. He captioned the post with, “The funk don’t quit!” Here’s what Anderson had to say.

“A great coach once told me “you have 5 minutes to sulk and then it’s on to the next one!” We live and we learn. Back to the drawing board. I appreciate each and every fan and hater! A lose has never stopped me and it ain’t stopping me now. See yall at the top!”

Although Blachowicz’s win was an impressive one, there is still a demand for Dominick Reyes to receive the next shot at the championship. He and Jones fought to a controversial unanimous decision win for the latter, in a fight many believe Reyes should’ve won, but was held back by the questionable Texas judging.

It will be interesting to see what’s next for Jones and the light heavyweight title after Blachowicz’s performance.

What do you think about Anderson’s statement after his knockout loss to Blachowicz?