Contender HyunSung Park Ready to Make Impact Despite Limited Camp ‘I can beat him’

HyunSung Park is ready for the main event challenge. The UFC’s August 2 event, UFC Vegas 108, has undergone significant late changes ahead of its scheduled fight night in Las Vegas. The most notable shift involves the main event, with flyweight contender HyunSung Park stepping in on short notice to face top-ranked Tatsuro Taira, after scheduled opponent Amir Albazi withdrew due to an undisclosed injury.

HyunSung Park

Park accepted the match just days before the event, altering his training regimen and preparation compared to a standard fight camp.

“Peace of Mind” Park, an undefeated South Korean flyweight, steps into the main event holding a 10-0 professional record, with nine finishes since beginning his MMA career in 2018. The 29-year-old most recently fought in May, submitting Carlos Hernandez at UFC Vegas 106, and was initially slated to face former flyweight title challenger Steve Erceg later this year. Instead, Park now faces the #6-ranked Taira, presenting an opportunity to rapidly climb the UFC flyweight ladder.

In anticipation, Park offered a candid assessment of his short-notice opportunity, stating, “He’s a good fighter, an MMA fighter with a lot of weapons. But I don’t see it as anything more or less than that – I can beat him. Honestly, there wasn’t much of a camp, because I didn’t have much time. I’m just going to show what I already have. I believe that’s enough to win.”

Taira, for his part, remains one of the division’s most promising fighters. Now 25 years old, he recently rebounded from his first professional defeat and aims to retain his place among the flyweight elite. Park’s entrance as a late substitute transforms the main event into a high-stakes opportunity for both athletes: a chance for Taira to defend his rank, and for Park to expedite his rise in the UFC with a marquee victory.

UFC Vegas 108 is set to air August 2 from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, with preliminary bouts starting at 6 p.m. ET and the main card at 9 p.m. ET.