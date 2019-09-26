Conor McGregor’s Irish Firm Suffers Six-Figure Losses

Spread the word!













Conor McGregor’s firm, McGregor Sports and Entertainment Ltd. did not have a good 12 months. According to various reports, the firm suffered six-figure losses.

“New figures show that McGregor Sports and Entertainment Ltd recorded losses of €309,462 in the 12 months to the end of December last,” The Irish Mirror reported. “This arose from the firm’s accumulated losses increasing from €354,708 to €664,170 for 2018. The €309,462 loss last year followed a loss of €470,923 in 2017.“

The Irish Mirror also reports that: ‘A note attached to the accounts states that the directors have considered the company’s business prospects and all relevant aspects of the company’s financial position, including its ability to generate positive cash flows and/or obtain additional funding that may be required.

The note states: “On that basis, the directors are satisfied that the going concern basis is appropriate.”

Although the firm, which was created, to manage Conor McGregor’s sport and entertainment opportunities, lost six-figures it should not impact the Irishman. He has constantly been in the Forbes top celebrity earning list.

As well, his whiskey, Proper No. 12 made an estimated $1 billion in sales in the first year of business. It was constantly sold out in markets it was available in, and it has only been expanding to new markets.

At UFC 229, he also cashed in with a $3 million fee. But, with pay-per-view points and other extras, it is estimated he earned $30 million. So, it seems likely the six-figure losses from his firm is not impacting a huge amount.

