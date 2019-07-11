Conor McGregor Makes Forbes’ Highest-Paid Celebrities List Of 2019

Spread the word!













UFC star Conor McGregor has become almost synonymous with the word “money” at this point. “The Notorious” is likely the highest-paid competitor the sport of mixed martial arts (MMA) has ever seen.

Earlier this year, McGregor landed on Forbes’ highest-paid athletes list of 2019. Now, McGregor has found his way onto Forbes’ highest-paid celebrities list of 2019 as well. The Irishman ranked 65 out of 100 after earning an estimated $47 million. Forbes breaks down McGregor’s earnings as $30 million for his UFC 229 bout with Khabib Nurmagomedov in October.

He also hauled in $5 million for his Reebok sponsorship and Proper 12 Whiskey company. McGregor beat out notable names such as Chris Evans (Captain America), Jennifer Lopez, and Bryce Harper (Philadephia Phillies right fielder). For those of you who are curious, the highest-paid celebrity of the year was Taylor Swift, who made a jaw-dropping $185 million.

McGregor actually took to Twitter to react to the news, playing off the fact that he beat Chris Evans, who plays Captain America in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Here’s what he had to say on Twitter:

“I’m Captain America now”

I’m Captain America now 🇺🇸 https://t.co/PR5f1UXj24 — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) July 10, 2019

What do you think about McGregor landing on Forbes’ highest-paid celebrities list?