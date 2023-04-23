Former two-weight UFC champion, Conor McGregor has confirmed his long-awaited Octagon return and incoming fight with Michael Chandler, will occur before the conclusion of this summer.

McGregor, a former undisputed lightweight and featherweight champion under the banner of the UFC, has been sidelined from active competition since July 2021.

Headlining UFC 264 in a trilogy rubber-match against Dustin Poirier, McGregor fractured his left tibia and fibula in a first round doctor’s stoppage TKO loss.

Earlier this year, the Dubliner finished filming on The Ultimate Fighter 31, alongside the aforenoted, Chandler, with the duo expected to fight at the welterweight limit before the close of 2023.

Conor McGregor confirms summer UFC return

Providing an update on his return to competition following last night’s boxing showdown between Gervonta Davis, and Ryan Garcia, Conor McGregor claimed he would be back before the end of this summer.

“Sometime end of summer – end of summer,” Conor McGregor said of his UFC return when questioned by InsideFighting. (H/T Chisanga Malata)

Engaging in a dispute with anti-doping agency, USADA in recent weeks, McGregor claimed he would only need to provide two negative test samples in order to become eligible to fight under the UFC banner again, a claim which was denied.

With rumors linking the 34-year-old Crumlin striker with a potential exemption to compete by the UFC, McGregor has yet to return to the USADA testing pool since as of this weekend, nor submit a test sample to the agency.

Without a victory in his last two Octagon walks for the first time in his UFC stint, McGregor’s most recent win came in a 2020 knockout victory over Donald Cerrone at the welterweight limit to boot.

At the time of publication, an official location, venue, date, or event for McGregor’s expected return against Chandler has yet to he confirmed by the UFC.