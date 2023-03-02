Watch: Conor McGregor works with Stephen ‘Wonderboy’ Thompson on The Ultimate Fighter

Conor McGregor looks to be getting some help from another elite striker on the set of The Ultimate Fighter.

The Notorious’ is currently in the middle of filming the 31st season of the long-running reality series opposite rival coach and eventual Octagon opponent ‘Iron’ Michael Chandler. In order to get his team, and himself in the best possible shape for their matchups, McGregor appears to be getting some assistance from two-time UFC welterweight title challenger, Stephen ‘Wonderboy’ Thompson.

In a video clip uploaded by UFC on BT Sport on Twitter courtesy of the Irish superstar himself, McGregor can be seen delivering a striking instructional to his TUF team members with the aid of Thomspon.

Two of the UFC's greatest strikers working together ⚔️@TheNotoriousMMA 🤝 @WonderboyMMA



Conor McGregor Returning to Lightweight for Fight with Michael Chandler per Dana White

The newest season of The Ultimate Fighter is scheduled to begin airing in late May and is expected to run through August. Following the completion of the season, Conor McGregor will step back into the Octagon to square off with Michael Chandler. Originally reported to be contested in the welterweight division, Dana White recently confirmed that the fight will in fact happen at lightweight, something Chandler was none too happy about after initial reports indicated it would be at 170 pounds.

As for Stephen Thomspon, ‘Wonderboy’ is looking to get back into the welterweight title picture after failing to become a UFC champion in back-to-back fights with then-titleholder Tyron Woodley. Since losing a majority decision to ‘T-Wood’ at UFC 209, Thompson has gone 4-4, earning wins over names including Jorge Masvidal and Vicente Luque, but dropping bouts to Gilbert Burns and Belal Muhammad.