Conor McGregor Will Fight Ferguson Or Pettis If Khabib Pulls Out

Conor McGregor willing to fight Anthony Pettis or Tony Ferguson in the main event of UFC 229 if Khabib Nurmagomedov pulls out of their fight.

This is a good mindset to have considering that the UFC lightweight champion has had some issues with making weight at 155-pounds. Thus, this is one of the reasons that the UFC decided to book Pettis vs. Ferguson as the co-headliner. If Khabib can’t make weight then one of them would fight McGregor. It would most likely be Ferguson considering his history.

Ferguson’s History

Ferguson was slated to take on Nurmagomedov at the UFC 223 pay-per-view event at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. This was when it was revealed that Ferguson suffered an injury and had to pull out of the fight. He was unable to make this fight happen and was forced out of the main event due to the fact that he tore his LCL. As a result, he had to undergo the knife to correct the injury.

Now, he’s ready to return to action as he will fight Pettis at the upcoming UFC 229 pay-per-view event.

Conor McGregor Willing

The former champ talked about how he’d be willing to fight the UFC 229 co-main fighters in a recent interview with The Mac Life.

“I know Pettis and Ferguson is in the co-main. Originally, about a month or two ago when that fight got announced for the co-main, I was like, ‘Man, if Khabib bottles this fight, like he has bottled many fights before…if he bottles this one I don’t think…you know…f*ck those other two’. No disrespect to those other two…I don’t think I give a f*ck about those other two to step in and [fight]. I think I probably would have just disappeared back into the shadows and got that man [Nurmagomedov] somewhere else outside of here.” “Now that I’m here, I’m back and I’m close, if he didn’t show up. I think I would take a fight against either of those,” he said (H/T to MMAfighting).

The UFC 229 pay-per-view event is slated to take place on Saturday, October 6, 2018 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The main card will air on pay-per-view at 10 p.m. ET while the preliminary card will air on FOX Sports 1 at 8 p.m. ET and the promotion’s streaming service, UFC Fight Pass.